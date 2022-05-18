Trending

Trump-backed Doug Mastriano wins Pa. GOP primary

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, a Republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania, takes part in a primary night election gathering in Chambersburg, Pa., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

UPDATED 9:00 AM PT – Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Trump-endorsed candidate Doug Mastriano (R-Pa.) won the Pennsylvania GOP primary for governor. The Associated Press declared Mastriano the winner on Tuesday with more than 42-percent of the vote and 65-percent precincts reporting. Lou Barletta (R-Pa.) trailed behind him at 23-percent and Bill McSwain (R-Pa.) received 15-percent.

“There is no one in Pennsylvania who has done more, or fought harder, for Election Integrity than State Senator Doug Mastriano,” the former President Donald Trump said in a statement.

 

During an election rally the new GOP primary governor said his campaign has no place for “hate, bigotry and tolerance.” He added, his movement is under siege from members of the mainstream media.

Shortly after the polls on Tuesday, two-term Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.) expressed on Twitter how “humbled and honored” he is to be the Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania governor.

“No matter which dangerous extremist we’re against this November, the stakes are too damn high for anything but a victory,” voiced Shapiro.

The two will face off in the general election on Nov. 8.

