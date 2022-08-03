Trump-backed candidates win GOP nominations in Ariz. primaries

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:44 AM PT – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

A slew of Trump-endorsed candidates won the GOP nomination in their respective races in Arizona. First, Blake Masters won the GOP nomination for Senate beating out several candidates, including state Attorney General Mark Brnovich. He will face-off with Democrat incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly in the midterms.

“Arizona has sent a message loud and clear,” said Masters. “We are sick of Joe Biden and the Democrats destroying our country. And pretty soon we’re going to send a brand new senator to Washington, D.C. to clean their mess up.”

Other Trump-endorsed candidates who won the GOP nomination include Mark Finchem for secretary of state, Abe Hamadeh for Arizona’s attorney general and Eli Crane for the state’s Second congressional district. Meanwhile, the State’s gubernatorial GOP primary is too close to call, but Trump-endorsed Kari Lake holds a slight lead over Karrin Taylor Robson.

BREAKING: Trump-endorsed U.S. Army veteran – Abe Hamadeh wins Republican nomination for Attorney General in Arizona primary election pic.twitter.com/FQEnS3XqHZ — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 3, 2022

Also, 45th President Donald Trump celebrated the defeat of Arizona State House Speaker and January 6 Committee witness Rusty Bowers in a state Senate primary. He took to Truth Social Wednesday to say his endorsed candidate, David Farnsworth, trounced Bowers in District 10.

“David Farnsworth trounced RINO Rusty Bowers in Arizona SD 10, 64 percent to 36 percent. It was a race that they said couldn’t be won, but it was, easily. People didn’t believe Rusty Bowers when he testified in front of the Unselect Committee. Congratulations David, great job!” — Donald Trump via Truth Social

Farnsworth earned around 64 percent of the vote Tuesday and is advancing to November’s general election. Trump congratulated Farnsworth on his victory and also said people didn’t believe Bowers when he testified in front of the “unselect committee.” Farnsworth is expected to easily win the general election as no Democrat is running against him.