Trump-backed candidates win GOP nominations in Ariz. primaries

Arizona Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters speaks to supporters at a campaign party, Wednesday, Aug 2, 2022, in Chandler, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Arizona Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters speaks to supporters at a campaign party, Wednesday, Aug 2, 2022, in Chandler, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:44 AM PT – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

A slew of Trump-endorsed candidates won the GOP nomination in their respective races in Arizona. First, Blake Masters won the GOP nomination for Senate beating out several candidates, including state Attorney General Mark Brnovich. He will face-off with Democrat incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly in the midterms.

“Arizona has sent a message loud and clear,” said Masters. “We are sick of Joe Biden and the Democrats destroying our country. And pretty soon we’re going to send a brand new senator to Washington, D.C. to clean their mess up.”

Other Trump-endorsed candidates who won the GOP nomination include Mark Finchem for secretary of state, Abe Hamadeh for Arizona’s attorney general and Eli Crane for the state’s Second congressional district. Meanwhile, the State’s gubernatorial GOP primary is too close to call, but Trump-endorsed Kari Lake holds a slight lead over Karrin Taylor Robson.

Also, 45th President Donald Trump celebrated the defeat of Arizona State House Speaker and January 6 Committee witness Rusty Bowers in a state Senate primary. He took to Truth Social Wednesday to say his endorsed candidate, David Farnsworth, trounced Bowers in District 10.

“David Farnsworth trounced RINO Rusty Bowers in Arizona SD 10, 64 percent to 36 percent. It was a race that they said couldn’t be won, but it was, easily. People didn’t believe Rusty Bowers when he testified in front of the Unselect Committee. Congratulations David, great job!”

— Donald Trump via Truth Social

Former Republican Arizona state Sen. David Farnsworth waves to a cheering crowd as he is introduced by former President Donald Trump as Trump speaks at a Save America rally Friday, July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz. Farnsworth is mounting a primary challenge to the current Arizona Speaker of the House in Republican Rusty Bowers. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Former Republican Arizona state Sen. David Farnsworth waves to a cheering crowd as he is introduced by former President Donald Trump as Trump speaks at a Save America rally Friday, July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz. Farnsworth is mounting a primary challenge to the current Arizona Speaker of the House in Republican Rusty Bowers. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Farnsworth earned around 64 percent of the vote Tuesday and is advancing to November’s general election. Trump congratulated Farnsworth on his victory and also said people didn’t believe Bowers when he testified in front of the “unselect committee.” Farnsworth is expected to easily win the general election as no Democrat is running against him.

