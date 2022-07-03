Trending

Trump backed candidates all won Tuesday

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Delaware, Ohio, to endorse Republican candidates ahead of the Ohio primary on May 3. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Delaware, Ohio, to endorse Republican candidates ahead of the Ohio primary on May 3. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 7:13 PM PT – Sunday, July 3, 2022

Former President Donald Trump touted his endorsement record amid an ongoing lead in the polls for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. In a truth social post Saturday, Trump emphasized his achievement of 12 candidates he supported winning their primary races.

Trump’s track record for this election cycle is 132 to seven. Their are reports speculating that he could make an early announcement on his 2024 presidential plans because of the current national environment.

For four years Trump has teased the possibility of another presidential bid. He reportedly hopes to capitalize off Biden’s decreasing poll numbers and announce his campaign this summer.

An Emerson College poll released June 29 found Trump leading the Republican pack, earning the support of about 56 percent of primary voters. DeSantis (R-Fla.) followed with just under 20 percent. Former Vice President Mike Pence (R-Ind.) received about nine percent of support. Only about eight percent said they were undecided.

Biden’s popularity has been damaged by economic concerns including inflation and high gas prices. These concerns have been largely fueled by the Russia-Ukraine war, which has given Republicans hope to retake majorities in Congress this year.

MORE NEWS: 3-Year-Old Dies After Falling From Balcony In NYC

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE