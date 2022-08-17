Trending

Trump-backed Alaska Senate candidate advances to general elections

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin addresses supporters at the opening of her new campaign headquarters in Anchorage, Alaska, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Palin, the first Republican female vice presidential nominee, is among 48 candidates running for the Alaska's lone seat in the U.S. House following the death last month of Republican Rep. Don Young, who held the job for 49 years. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin addresses supporters at the opening of her new campaign headquarters in Anchorage, Alaska, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Palin, the first Republican female vice presidential nominee, is among 48 candidates running for the Alaska’s lone seat in the U.S. House following the death last month of Republican Rep. Don Young, who held the job for 49 years. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:24 AM PT – Wednesday, August 17, 2022

The results for Alaska’s open primary are in. Trump-endorsed Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka advances to the general election with 41 percent of the vote. However, she was bested by incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski who won more than 43 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, House candidate Sarah Palin will advance alongside Nick Begich for November’s special election to replace recently deceased Rep. Don Young. This is the first test of an open primary in Alaska, which was decided and adopted into the system earlier this year.

MORE NEWS: Trump-Backed Harriet Hagemen Ousts Rep. Liz Cheney In Wyo.

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE