Trump-backed Alaska Senate candidate advances to general elections

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:24 AM PT – Wednesday, August 17, 2022

The results for Alaska’s open primary are in. Trump-endorsed Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka advances to the general election with 41 percent of the vote. However, she was bested by incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski who won more than 43 percent of the vote.

#TeamLisa is all across the state sign waving and encouraging Alaskans to vote 🗳 pic.twitter.com/8CvMVTQbtU — Lisa Murkowski (@LisaForSenate) August 17, 2022

Meanwhile, House candidate Sarah Palin will advance alongside Nick Begich for November’s special election to replace recently deceased Rep. Don Young. This is the first test of an open primary in Alaska, which was decided and adopted into the system earlier this year.