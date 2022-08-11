Trump Attorney: Smart By Trump To Invoke Fifth Amendment Against “Activist” AG

Daniel Baldwin –OAN White House Correspondent

UPDATED 1:55 PM PT – TUESDAY, AUGUST 9, 2022

‘Save America’ Attorney Christina Bobb praised former President Donald Trump’s decision to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights and refuse to answer questions from New York Attorney General Letitia James at a deposition Wednesday.

“It’s a fundamental right that he has as an American citizen,” said Bobb. “It’s one of the reasons we have such an amazing, great nation that he loves so much and fights to serve this country. The Fifth amendment is to protect people against an oppressive government. You don’t have to speak to the government. You don’t have to say anything that could potentially incriminate you.”

Bobb explained that the burden of responsibility in this situation falls on the government.

“It’s the government’s responsibility,” said Bobb. “If they believe you’ve done something wrong and want to take away your liberties by throwing you in jail or doing something to you, it’s their responsibility to figure it out. And you have no obligation to help them.”

James scheduled the deposition to question Trump as part of a three-year civil lawsuit regarding the Trump Organization’s business dealings, specifically whether the business improperly inflated the value of its assets.

“If there’s anybody in this country that has an oppressive government after them, it is Donald Trump,” Bobb explained. “I think it’s a great symbol of where we are in this nation. He is relying on our constitutional rights and freedoms, and he is bringing us as a nation. He’s bringing us back to why, why this nation is so great and the founding principles. And I think he was absolutely right to invoke his rights.”

Trump took to Truth Social to levy attacks on James, arguing she was running a partisan campaign against him.

“Attorney General Letitia James openly campaigned on the policy of ‘Get and Destroy Trump,’” Trump wrote. “This political attack on me, my family, and my great company is her despicable attempt to fulfill that cynical, and very corrupt promise.

Bobb echoed this sentiment from Trump. She explained if Trump did testify, he would’ve fallen directly into James’ trap.