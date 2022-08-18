Trump Attorney: FBI Guilty of ‘Overreach’ By Taking Trump’s Passports

Daniel Baldwin – OAN White House Correspondent

UPDATED 10:06 AM PT – Thursday, August 18, 2022

Save America attorney Christina Bobb blasted the FBI for taking former President Donald Trump’s passports during the Aug. 8 Mar-a-Lago raid. Bobb says the FBI does not deserve the benefit of the doubt in this situation.

“I don’t think the FBI has done anything in good faith,” Bobb said. “I think this is an example of overreach and being too aggressive with how they conduct business. The four corners of the warrant that have all been released to the public say that they were looking for records. They were looking for presidential records, and they were looking for classified documents. Passports are neither of those things.”

The 45th president revealed the FBI seized his passports and then returned them in a flurry of posts on Truth Social.

“Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else,” said Trump. “This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!”

Bobb says this revelation sparks further questions and distrust.

“My question is what else did they take,” asked Bobb. “I think it’s a demonstration of the fact that they went and took anything and everything that they wanted to take with or without regard to what was actually on the warrant. This was a sloppy raid. They were not careful. And I believe that they thought that they could keep this a secret and no one would scrutinize their work. They were wrong.”

The passport saga fueled a Twitter and legacy media narrative that the 45th president is a flight risk.

Trump is a flight risk.

He's being investigated for espionage.

He needs to be taken in NOW. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) August 12, 2022

Donald Trump is now a flight risk. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) August 12, 2022

Frankly speaking, Trump is a flight risk. The judge should require he surrender his passport and his jet should be grounded. — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) August 12, 2022

Bobb accuses opponents of Trump of concocting this narrative to stir up their own supporters.

“That’s a salacious story the Left tried to put out there to encourage their base,” said Bobb. “No, that’s not how you keep someone from fleeing the country. And I don’t think anybody would believe that Donald Trump is a flight risk considering he’s likely to run for president of this country.”

Trump pointed out a recent poll from Trafalgar Group showing more than 80% of respondents saying the FBI raid has increased their motivation to vote in the upcoming midterm election. Bobb says a reasonable person would regret authorizing the raid, but she would not label Attorney General Merrick Garland as reasonable.

“Trump arrangement syndrome is a very real thing, and it’s very strong in the Biden Administration,” said Bobb. “I don’t know what [Garland’s] thinking. I don’t know what he was thinking approving this in the first place. I can’t take a reasonable person’s standard and put it on Merrick Garland at the moment, because I don’t think any of his actions are reasonable. But he should regret [the raid].”