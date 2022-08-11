Trump Attorney: FBI Did Not Allow Us To Watch Raid

Daniel Baldwin –OAN White House Correspondent

UPDATED 12:34 PM PT – TUESDAY, AUGUST 9, 2022

‘Save America’ attorney Christina Bobb confirmed in an exclusive interview with One America News that she was not permitted to watch the FBI raid August 8 at Mar-a-Lago.

“They made me stand basically on the circle drive, which is right outside the main ballroom there,” said Bobb. “They wouldn’t let me go inside. They wouldn’t let me observe the search. They wouldn’t let me see anything that they were doing.”

Bobb called on authorities to unseal the affidavit related to the raid.

“The affidavit, which is the probable cause for the background of all of this, is sealed,” said Bobb. “We don’t really even know why they did this and they have been silent. They haven’t said anything about it. I’m looking for answers and waiting for them to explain themselves.”

Former President Donald Trump had previously revealed that his attorneys on site were asked to leave the premises in a post on Truth Social.

“Everyone was asked to leave the premises, they wanted to be left alone, without any witnesses to see what they were doing, taking or, hopefully not, ‘planting,’” Trump noted. “Why did they strongly insist on having nobody watching them, everybody out?”

Bobb also corroborated another post by Trump on Truth Social where he claimed both the FBI and Department of Justice asked him to place an extra lock on the door leading to where the boxes were stored in Mar-a-Lago. Trump asserted the FBI broke into that room during the raid.

“The post is accurate,” confirmed Bobb. “And the information is ridiculous. We cooperated with them. We showed them what they wanted to see in the storage facility.”

Bobb says she believes this would not have occurred without Attorney General Merrick Garland signing off on the raid.

“I don’t think they would’ve done this without Merrick Garland signing off,” Bobb said. “We don’t know, because they won’t confirm it. But I can’t believe that anybody below Garland has the authority to authorize something like this. And if somebody did authorize this without Merrick Garland knowing, why haven’t they been fired because that’s completely inappropriate, and it’s a massive violation of protocol.”

Bobb claims that enemies of the 45th president are “nervous” following the raid.