Trump asks Supreme Court to block disclosure of financial records to Congress



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a "Black Voices for Trump" campaign event in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a "Black Voices for Trump" campaign event in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

November 15, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a ruling that would require an accounting firm to hand over his financial records to a Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives committee, one of his lawyers said.

Trump turned to the high court after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said on Wednesday it would not revisit its October decision backing the House Oversight Committee’s authority to subpoena the records.

