Trump announces plan to reopen virus-ravaged U.S. economy



U.S. President Donald Trump announces guidelines for "Opening Up America Again" as he addresses the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 16, 2020.

April 16, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump laid out guidelines on Thursday for reopening the coronavirus-ravaged U.S. economy, saying states should take a phased approach to let Americans return to work as conditions allow.

Trump told a White House news conference that governors will be empowered to tailor the approach to their own states and that if they need to remain closed, they should do so.

“We are not opening all at once, but one careful step at a time,” Trump said.

