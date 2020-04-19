Trump and Turkey’s Erdogan agree cooperation against coronavirus: Turkish presidency



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan hold a during a joint news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan hold a during a joint news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

April 19, 2020

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan agreed in a phone call on Sunday to work together to counter the threat posed by the coronavirus outbreak, Turkey’s presidency said.

The two leaders “agreed to continue their close cooperation against the threats that the coronavirus pandemic poses to public health and our economies,” it said, without give details.

(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Hugh Lawson)