Trump and Japan’s Abe spoke about North Korea: White House spokesman



FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe listens to U.S. President Donald Trump during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe listens to U.S. President Donald Trump during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

December 22, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump spoke on Saturday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about developments related to North Korea, Iran, and trade, a White House spokesman said.

“President Trump and Prime Minister Abe agreed to continue close communication and coordination, particularly in light of recent threatening statements issued by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said, referring to North Korea’s official name.

The call came after North Korea said the United States was trying to drag out denuclearization talks ahead of the U.S. presidential election next year.

(Reporting by Alex Alper; Writing by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Sam Holmes)