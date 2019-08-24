Trump allies disappointed by A$AP Rocky’s ‘ghosting’ after release

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:00 AM PST – Sat. August 24, 2019

Allies of President Trump said they are disappointed rapper A$AP Rocky hasn’t thanked him for helping secure his release.

In an interview Thursday, a pastor and co-chair of the Urban Revitalization Coalition said the rapper’s team has not returned their text messages, despite previously promising to thank the Trump administration.

The 30-year-old, whose real name is Rakim Myers, was detained in Sweden in July after getting into a street brawl.

During Rocky’s incarceration, President Trump brought up the rapper’s situation several times on Twitter and in interviews. Myers was eventually found guilty of assault, but released and allowed to return to the U.S.

Analysts believe the reason Rocky’s team is “ghosting” the president is because Rocky’s fan base would not approve.