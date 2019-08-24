Trending

Trump allies disappointed by A$AP Rocky’s ‘ghosting’ after release

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:00 AM PST – Sat. August 24, 2019

Allies of President Trump said they are disappointed rapper A$AP Rocky hasn’t thanked him for helping secure his release.

In an interview Thursday, a pastor and co-chair of the Urban Revitalization Coalition said the rapper’s team has not returned their text messages, despite previously promising to thank the Trump administration.

FILE – This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows A$AP Rocky at Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, Calif. A Swedish court on Wednesday Aug. 14, 2019 found American rapper A$AP Rocky guilty of assault for his role in a June 30 street brawl in Stockholm says he and his two bodyguards “assaulted the victim by hitting and kicking him as he lay on the ground.”(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The 30-year-old, whose real name is Rakim Myers, was detained in Sweden in July after getting into a street brawl.

During Rocky’s incarceration, President Trump brought up the rapper’s situation several times on Twitter and in interviews. Myers was eventually found guilty of assault, but released and allowed to return to the U.S.

Analysts believe the reason Rocky’s team is “ghosting” the president is because Rocky’s fan base would not approve.

