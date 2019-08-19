Trump affirms that Mike Pence will be 2020 running mate



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the shootings in El Paso and Dayton as Vice President Mike Pence looks on in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the shootings in El Paso and Dayton as Vice President Mike Pence looks on in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

August 19, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would keep Vice President Mike Pence as his running mate when he seeks re-election in November 2020.

“I’m very happy with Mike Pence,” Trump, who is expected to easily win the Republican nomination for a second term, told reporters before boarding Air Force One in New Jersey.

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Peter Cooney)