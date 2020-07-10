Trump adviser says next coronavirus relief bill to be more focused



FILE PHOTO: White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow speaks during a "small business relief update" video conference call event with banking executives to discuss the U.S. government's rescue program for businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque FILE PHOTO: White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow speaks during a "small business relief update" video conference call event with banking executives to discuss the U.S. government's rescue program for businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday a further round of economic impact payments to Americans should focus on those who no longer have a job to return to, saying the next coronavirus relief bill should be “tighter” than previous efforts.

“That kind of economic assistance will probably be very carefully targeted,” Kudlow said of direct payments to U.S. households. “It’s not going to be across the board,” he told reporters at the White House.

“The key now is helping folks get back to work,” Kudlow added. “We’ll have some unemployment reforms. We’ll have some re-employment bonuses. We will have some additional economic impact assistance in a targeted way.”

“I think it’s going to be a tighter bill. We can’t keep posting $3, $4 trillion every three months or every two months,” he said.

The Trump administration and lawmakers are expected to soon re-engage in negotiations aimed at producing a bill for President Donald Trump to sign by the end of the month.

