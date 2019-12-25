Trump Administration Urged to Take Tougher Action Against North Korea

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:45 AM PT — Wednesday, December 25, 2019

Analysts and ex-White House officials are urging the Trump Administration to impose tougher sanctions on North Korea, following the country’s “Christmas gift” threat.

In an interview released today Wednesday, author Gordon Chang said the U.S. needs to aggressively enforce sanctions and cut off resources to North Korea.

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton also spoke out, saying the U.S. is not applying maximum pressure, and urged tougher action like intercepting oil which is being illegally sent to Pyongyang.

Meanwhile, President Trump has said he will deal with the threat successfully.

“We’ll see what happens. we’ll see what happens. we’ll–, let’s see. maybe it’s a nice present. maybe it’s a present where he send me a beautiful vase, as opposed to a missile test. right? I may get a vase. I may get a nice present from him. you don’t know. you never know.” He said during a teleconference in Florida Tuesday.

Defense officials said the military stands ready to respond to a possible missile launch from North Korea.