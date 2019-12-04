Trump administration to propose plan to tighten food stamp requirements

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:26 PM PT — Wednesday, December 4, 2019

The Trump administration is considering raising the standards on who qualifies for food stamps. Reports said the proposal would tighten food stamp qualifications by requiring recipients to work or be enrolled in a vocational training program. The new rule would also make it harder for states to opt-out of these new proposals.

Went on @SquawkCNBC this morning to talk about @USDA’s rule to restore the SNAP system to what Congress intended: assistance through difficult times, not a way of life. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/w4WHZBQYWU — Sec. Sonny Perdue (@SecretarySonny) December 4, 2019

If enacted, all able-bodied recipients without children under the age of six would have to meet the work requirements. Democrats who disagree with the new rule said the Trump administration should put more money into the food stamp program.

“It’s stupid, it’s cruel, (and) it’s exactly the wrong direction,” said 2020 hopeful Julian Castro. “We need to actually be providing more opportunity for people to get the food that they need.”

Reports said the rule change would hold states to an even higher standard if they try to avoid the work requirements with a waiver. If enacted, these new qualifications will become active on April 1, 2020.

