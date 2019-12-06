Trump administration sees partial waivers as potential fix in biofuel debate: sources



December 6, 2019

By Stephanie Kelly and Jarrett Renshaw

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Trump administration sees relying more on partial exemptions to ethanol blending requirements as a potential key solution to a debate on U.S. biofuels policy between Big Corn and Big Oil, two key political constituencies in next year’s presidential election, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The administration has spent months trying to assuage farmers and biofuel producers after it granted 31 oil refiners exemptions to blending mandates in August, sparking outrage across the Farm Belt. President Donald Trump has endorsed the use of partial exemptions going forward, one of the sources said.

The Environmental Protection Agency was expected to send proposed 2020 blending mandates to the White House’s Office of Management and Budget for approval by the end of the week, sources said. The proposal then goes through an interagency review process. It is not clear whether changes will be made to the plan, which was unveiled in October.

Under the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard, refineries are required to blend 15 billion gallons of ethanol annually. But the EPA can exempt small facilities that demonstrate compliance would hurt them financially.

EPA’s current plan for 2020 would address the increased number of exemptions by raising the amount some refineries must blend next year, based on a three-year average of the volumes that the Department of Energy had advised the EPA to waive under the exemption program. The EPA also said the agency intends to grant partial exemptions in appropriate circumstances when deciding on 2020 exemption petitions.

The corn lobby has criticized the plan, however, saying that it lacks certainty that the EPA will adequately make up for the exemptions going forward, after the agency has roughly quadrupled the number of waivers it has issued since Trump took office. The group argues that it should instead account for actual amounts waived by the agency since the EPA in recent years has been waiving higher volumes than the DOE advised.

The EPA declined to comment further.

On Thursday, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler told a biofuels company that the agency is working to address industry concerns, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Wheeler acknowledged in the call that the industry wants greater certainty on blending requirements and said the agency was working to address the issue, the source said.

Any effort to change the current 2020 blending proposal to help the biofuel industry is likely to upset refiners, who say RFS requirements are costly and unfair.

The discussions reflect the difficulties Trump has faced seeking to please both the oil and corn industries, whose support he is relying on in next year’s election.

