Trump administration renews three-month license for Chevron in Venezuela

October 21, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday renewed a license allowing Chevron, the last U.S. operating company in Venezuela to continue operating in the country for another three months through Jan. 22, 2020.

The Treasury Department said the license does not authorize transactions related to shipments of diluents, which Venezuela uses to thin its heavy oil for consumption.

