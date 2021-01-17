Trump administration record puts America first

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:05 AM PT – Sunday, January 17, 2021

As President Trump’s first term in office comes to a close, Americans are reflecting on the impact he’s had over the past four years.

Among these accomplishments was an unprecedented economic boom in which America gained millions of jobs and unemployment reached record lows. In the process, the President prioritized American workers and families, including minorities.

“We have seen African Americans way up and Hispanic-Americans way up and people have seen that,” President Trump said. “You know, I’ve said — with regard to the black community — I’ve done more than any other president with the exception of Abraham Lincoln.”

The President also made waves in deregulation, which provided aid to American workers and businesses while bolstering U.S. energy independence.

“We got you the biggest regulation cuts,” President Trump stated. “There’s no president…that got anywhere near to the regulation cuts. It used to take 20 years to get a highway approved.”

His administration also improved ‘fair and reciprocal trade,’ which put America first and ending the “NAFTA nightmare.”

Even amid a worldwide pandemic, the President managed to save millions of lives with his actions to tackle COVID-19. From banning travel from China to the historic accomplishments of Operation Warp Speed, his administration has carried the nation on its way to recovery.

Millions around the country are being vaccinated thanks to Operation Warp Speed!https://t.co/DOqEcBGKWu — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 13, 2021

In terms of healthcare, President Trump granted Americans choice and affordability in their care.

“We pay the lowest price in the world, protect social security and medicare,” the President noted. “And we will always protect patients with pre-existing conditions.”

President Trump also kept his promise to secure American borders by making great progress in building a wall on the southern border. He also bolstered the nation’s international leadership by rebuilding our military with more than $2 trillion in defense spending.

All in all, from the day he was sworn in to office in 2017, the President has never failed to put America first.