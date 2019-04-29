Trump administration proposes immigration application fee increase

OAN Newsroom

A new Trump administration proposal is aiming to increase immigration application fees. On Friday, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) introduced a new set of fees for those looking to apply for asylum in the U.S. They said they hope the new fees will alleviate the pressure that the growing asylum backlog has on the agency.

Today we announced a final rule that will require a $10 non-refundable fee for each H-1B registration, once the electronic registration system is implemented. https://t.co/Kt2wkgP7pl pic.twitter.com/yIFfDW5GUr — USCIS (@USCIS) November 7, 2019

Unlike other government agencies, the USCIS primarily depends on applications fees. Director Jessica Vaughan from the Center for Immigration Studies said it can take up to four years for the agency to receive the benefits of a fee adjustment.

“During that time, the backlogs only get worse,” said Vaughan. “The processing backlogs are one of those rare areas that everyone agrees needs to be addressed.”

Under the proposed rule, affirmative asylum applications will cost 50 dollars while green card holders applying for citizenship will now have to pay $1,100. DACA recipients — also known as dreamers — would need to pay nearly 300 dollars for a renewal request.

Officials claimed this is necessary for national safety and to avoid fraud.

“The advocacy groups are saying that to end the backlogs, we should have less scrutiny of applications,” explained Vaughan. “We obviously cannot do that — we don’t want to issue benefits to people who are a security risk.”

The rule is expected to be published in the Federal Register on November 14th and will be open for public comment for a month. If passed, it would make the U.S. one of four nations to charge for initial asylum applications.

Officials said the modernized fees are necessary in helping the agency catch up.

“We need to avoid dumping even more work on this agency that is struggling to catch up with the increasing workload that its experienced recently,” stated Vaughan.