Exclusive: Trump administration labels Huawei, Hikvision as backed by Chinese military – document



FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is seen on a communications device in London, Britain, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

June 24, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration has determined that top Chinese firms, including telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL] and video surveillance company Hikvision <002415.SZ>, are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, laying the groundwork for new U.S. financial sanctions, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The list of 20 companies that Washington alleges are backed by the People’s Liberation Army also includes China Mobile Communications Group <0941.HK> and China Telecommunications Corp [CTTTC.UL] as well as aircraft manufacturer Aviation Industry Corp of China. A U.S. defense official speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed the authenticity of the document and said it had been sent to Congress.

