Trump administration does not support lockdown, school closures: Pence

November 19, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Trump administration does not support another lockdown or school closures to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday, even as infections have hit record highs in recent days in the United States.

Pence made the remarks during a coronavirus task force briefing, in which he also highlighted rising positivity rates for coronavirus tests administered across the country.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chris Reese)