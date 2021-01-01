Trending

Trump administration anti-trafficking office had ‘incredible impact’

CLEVELAND, OH – JULY 21: President Trump gave two thumbs up to the crowd during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:20 AM PT – Sunday, February 7, 2021

The founder of a non-profit praised the Trump administration’s endeavors against human trafficking. In an interview on Friday, SHAREtogether founder Jaco Booyens said President Trump’s anti-trafficking office had an “incredible impact.”

Booyens remarked that no former president had ever created an office to specifically combat sex trafficking. He credited the “tremendous rise in apprehension” and “rescue of victims” by police to President Trump’s appropriation of funds and task forces.

Booyens argued work against trafficking is so important as children are our future.

“There’s major foul play, and unfortunately the ticket of trade is our children, I’ll go as far, it’s our future. Cause they are our future,” Booyens stated. “I mean why are we doing what we’re doing? You, me, it’s for our kids, it’s for America.”

Booyens said it’s unclear whether the strong support for law enforcement against human trafficking will continue under the Biden administration.

MORE NEWS: Donald Trump Jr. Outlines Future Of MAGA Movement

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE