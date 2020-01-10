State Dept. moves to restrict ‘birth tourism’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 07:41 AM PT — Tuesday, January 28, 2020

The State Department rolled out new rules to crack down on so-called “birth tourism” in the U.S. On Monday, the department announced U.S. embassies and consulates overseas will apply tougher rules for foreign women to get a U.S. visa.

Under the new regulations, pregnant applicants may be denied tourist visas unless they can prove they have no intent to deliver a baby in the U.S. The move aims to end the abuse of birthright citizenship as there are reportedly more than 4 million so-called anchor babies in the country.

New guidelines will particularly target young women seeking “medical treatment.” The rules are aimed at preventing pregnant women from arriving in the U.S. to deliver a baby, which would then grant them legal ties to live in America.

BREAKING: The State Department will no longer issue visas to pregnant immigrants traveling to the United States to give birth and abuse our birthright citizenship laws. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) January 23, 2020

“We have people pouring in from not just the southern border in Mexico, from China,” stated President Trump. “They have a baby on our land, the baby becomes a citizen…and then the parents come in with the baby because the baby is a citizen.”

Critics say the plan may challenge the 14th Amendment. The new regulations may allow embassy officials to deny visa requests if they believe the request is actually intended to give a foreign pregnant mother the opportunity to give birth in the states.

Administration officials have estimated that around 33,000 babies are born to foreign tourists every year in the United States.