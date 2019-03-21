Trump admin. to release 2020 budget proposal on Monday

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:00 AM PT — Friday, March 8, 2019

By law the president is required to present his proposed budget to Congress by the first Monday in February, but it was delayed due to the partial government shutdown. With that now in the past, all eyes will be turning to the 2020 budget proposal, which is set to be officially unveiled on Monday.

The president reportedly plans to increase the $22 Trillion debt limit, while also looking to lift spending caps for domestic and defense programs by using war contingency funds to bypass budget limits.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the blueprint will request over $400 million to build a replacement VA hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. It would also cover the rest of the hospital’s cost.

“This will be the first time any presidential budget has included full funding for the entire VA medical center,” said McConnell. “That will make it a lot easier for us when the appropriations process actually unfolds to complete the funding.”

McConnell noted this will be a big relief to the more than 300,000 veterans who live in Kentucky.

$100 million will reportedly be allocated to the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative spearheaded by first daughter Ivanka Trump to help 50 million women in developing countries. That type of initiative has been supported by the president himself.

“By investing in women around the world, we’re investing in families, we’re investing in prosperity, and we’re investing in peace,” the president stated. “The United States will continue to lead the world stage in developing policies to empower women financially in our modern economy.”

The administration plans to receive the funding through the Agency for International Development, and be supported by other government programs in addition to private investment.

However, other fields will be seeing some cuts. An Energy Department official said the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy would see its $2.3 billion budget slashed by around 70-percent to $700 million.

President Trump is not expected to make cuts to Medicare and social security, but isn’t likely to increase taxes either.

The president’s budget will likely face opposition from Democrats as the party has the majority in the House.

President Trump has touted his negotiation skills and has voiced in the past he won’t sign off on any bad deals. Americans can assume the president will stoke that same message come Monday when the 2020 budget proposal is officially revealed.