Trump admin. stands in solidarity with Iranian protesters

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:57 AM PT — Thursday, January 16, 2020

As protesters in Iran continue to call for the country’s president to step down, President Trump appears to be doing everything in his power to support those demonstrations.

On Wednesday, Iran’s foreign minister admitted the Ayatollah misled the public about whether it fired the missiles that took down a Ukrainian 737 passenger jet earlier this month. The admission comes amid a wave of unrest in Tehran after the government admitted it was responsible for accidentally shooting down the plane.

As the demonstrations heated-up over the weekend, President Trump posted multiple tweets in support of the protesters with one tweet urging Tehran not to kill its citizens.

To the leaders of Iran – DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

This is in reference to the United Nation’s determination late last year that Iranian forces were “shooting to kill” protesters that were speaking out against 300 percent gas hikes in the country. While the regime was closed-lipped about the exact number of casualties, the United Nations Human Rights Office estimated just over 200 people were killed as a result of the government’s violent dispersal methods.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has also worked to ensure Iranian citizens can bypass oppressive government restrictions on internet in the country. According to Reuters Wednesday, the U.S. has collaborated with multiple tech companies to find ways circumvent the restrictions. During the November protests, tens of thousands of people reportedly used those tools to access the internet.

Many protesters have shown appreciation for the U.S.’s efforts to express solidarity by refusing to trample on American and Israeli flags deliberately placed on the ground for people to disrespect by stepping on them. In the meantime, Trump administration has said it is doing everything it can to prevent a war with Iran.