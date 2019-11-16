Trump admin. ousts Obama-era Homelessness Council official

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:45 PM PT — Saturday, November 16, 2019

The Trump administration is ousting an Obama-era official who oversaw efforts to combat homelessness. On Friday, Matthew Doherty announced his departure from his role as the Executive Director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness.

In an email to coworkers, Doherty said administration “no longer wishes” to have him in the position, which he had held since April 2015. He also took to Twitter with a similar message, saying it was the administration’s request he resign.

As Tweets from faster fingers than mine have been hinting, today was my last day in service as Executive Director at @USICHgov, at the administration’s request (as is their right.) Incredibly honored to have had the opportunity to serve in this role, and, as importantly … (1/4) — Matthew Doherty 🏳️‍🌈 (@m_j_doherty) November 15, 2019

Doherty’s ousting comes as the White House continues its efforts to solve the country’s homelessness crisis.

“The people of San Francisco are fed up, and the people of Los Angeles are fed up,” President Trump said last month. “We’re looking at it and we’ll be doing something about it.”