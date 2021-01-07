Trump admin. officials resign following protest at Capitol Building, which left 4 people dead

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:41 AM PT – Thursday, January 7, 2021

Multiple White House aides and administration officials have resigned after at least four people were killed during a protest at the Capitol Building.

According to reports Wednesday, the First Lady’s Chief of Staff, Stephanie Grisham, was the first to step down hours after the demonstration. In a statement, Grisham said it was an “honor to serve the country in the White House.”

It has been an honor to serve the country in the @WhiteHouse . I am very proud to have been a part of @FLOTUS @MELANIATRUMP mission to help children everywhere, & proud of the many accomplishments of this Administration. Signing off now – you can find me at @OMGrisham ❤️🇺🇸 — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) January 7, 2021

While Grisham did not specifically mention the protest, others did. This included Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews who released a statement noting, “as someone who worked in the halls of Congress, I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today. She added, “our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power.”

This was followed with the resignation of White House Social Secretary Rickie Niceta and Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, former chief of staff and Special Envoy to Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney also resigned. In an interview, he put it simply by stating he “can’t stay.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see more of my friends resign over the course of the next 24-48 hours,” he stated. “It would be completely understandable if they did.”

While reports speculate additional officials are considering stepping down before January 20, the President has vowed “there will be an orderly transition.”