Trump administration launches global push to decriminalize homosexuality

UPDATED 12:40 PM PT — Tuesday, February 19, 2019

The Trump administration is launching an effort to decriminalize homosexuality across the globe.

In a statement Tuesday, U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell said homosexuality is still outlawed in roughly 70 countries. He went on to stress that certain regimes persecute sexual relations, conduct, or demeanor deemed as homosexual.

Uganda, Russia, and Nigeria have passed anti-gay laws over the past few years, while Islamic regimes have persecuted homosexuality for decades.

Gay rights activists have said attitudes toward homosexuality have gotten worse in recent years.

“I think just the LGBTQ community as a whole has been marginalized all the time. So, a gay child also growing up, same way, absorbs the fact that this is wrong, you know. So it’s really unfortunate that even though it’s not even that you’re being taught that, but you’re just, you absorb it by the community, and it begins with the family and then extends out to the community.” — Shelly Chopra Dhar, film director – India

Grenel said the Trump administration’s new initiative falls in line with the Charter of the United Nations and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).