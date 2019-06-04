Trump admin. enacts new Title X rule

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:37 AM PT – Tuesday, July 16 , 2019

The Trump administration is taking another dig at abortion rights. The Department of Health and Human Services announced new regulations Monday for health clinics funded under Title X.

Title X is a federal grant program, which subsidizes family planning and preventative health services for low income families. The regulations, also known as the Protect Life Rule, was first announced by the president last year, and would bar clinics from referring or provide abortion services to patients.

“For decades, American taxpayers have been wrongfully forced to subsidize the abortion industry through Title X federal funding. So today, we have kept another promise. My administration has proposed a new rule to prohibit Title X funding from going to any clinic that performs abortions.” — President Trump

Although no money has been cut from the grant reserve, it will only go towards clinics who are eligible under the new rule. Planned Parenthood, for example, would be stripped of around $60 million in federal funding for its clinics, which refer for abortion services and are co-located with abortion facilities.

According to reports, Planned Parenthood currently serves about 40-percent of all clients who benefit from Title X and $4 million people nationwide. Without the federal grants, it will now use its emergency funds.

Several organizations filed emergency petitions to block the administration from enforcing the regulations, however, the Department of Health and Human Services claims there is no judicial order which would prevent the president from enacting the rule while it is being litigated.