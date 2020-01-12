Trump admin. claims there’s no rush for Supreme Court to hear Obamacare appeal

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:05 PM PT — Sunday, January 12, 2020

The White House is saying there’s no reason for the Supreme Court to rush a ruling on the Obamacare lawsuit. On Friday, the Trump administration said it would be premature if justices decided to expedite the review of the lawsuit, which is seeking to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

The White House said a lower court should first deliberate on the matter before the Supreme Court takes up the case. Democrats have urged the court to overrule December’s decision from the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, which found the insurance mandate to be unconstitutional.

The Democrat led House and fellow blue states then urged the high court to speed up a decision on the matter before justices go on June recess. However, administration officials argued there is no urgency or immediate threat that needs to be resolved.

President Trump has continued to push for the removal of the mandate during his campaign.

“We got rid of the individual mandate,” said the president. “(It was) the worst thing in Obamacare, where you paid a fortune for the privilege of not paying for horrible health care, and I got rid of it.”

Legal experts aren’t sure if the Supreme Court would defy its usual precedence and take up a case that isn’t final. Experts also said the case will most likely not be decided until after the presidential elections in November.