Trump 2020 campaign launches ‘Democrats for Trump’ coalition

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:15 PM PT — Friday, December 20, 2019

President Trump’s reelection campaign is announcing the ‘Democrats for Trump’ coalition. They said it’s for those who “feel abandoned by the socialist radicalization of their party.”

On Thursday, campaign manager Brad Parscale opened the doors of the alliance to liberals and said “there’s room on Team Trump.” He also urged people to join a movement and a president “that are putting America first.”

This came after the Trump campaign reported over $10 million in small donations, which were collected in the days following the impeachment vote. Trump 2020 campaign official Tim Murtaugh touted House Democrats’ efforts to oust President Trump as the reason for a massive influx of donations and a boost in voter support.

In an interview with The Hill, Murtaugh said the president’s base is more fired up than ever.

“I didn’t think it was necessarily possible to have the president’s supporters more energized than they already are, but Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and the Democrats have done exactly that,” he said.

The campaign’s communications director coaxed Democrats to keep going after the president and said it will only create more support for his reelection campaign.

“Every time the Democrats and the media go into a frenzy,…we collect more data, we have greater interaction with the voters, and we raise more money,” said Murtaugh. “The president’s reelection campaign gets bigger and stronger.”

Senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump echoed the optimism of the campaign during a recent interview, which is set to air later this month on Face the Nation.

“He’s energized, as are the 63 million plus voters who elected him to office,” she said.

President @realDonaldTrump is ENERGIZED because America is doing great despite the Democrat Impeachment Hoax! WATCH @IvankaTrump: pic.twitter.com/TlDALE2LKr — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) December 20, 2019

The First Daughter defended the president’s assertion that it doesn’t feel like he is being impeached, pointing out it was advanced along party lines with no Republican support. She then shared the results of several recent polls, which showed a growing number of Americans disapprove of how Democrats handled their inquiry.

“With all of this time spent, with all of these witnesses who didn’t have firsthand knowledge (and) with all of these people that have been paraded in front of the American people, support for this action has decreased,” she said. “I think he sees it for what it is, which is really just raw, partisan politics.”

Ivanka also defended the president’s anger towards impeachment. She said he’s right to be angry at the collateral damage of the process and the unjust nature of how it played out in the House.