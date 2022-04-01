True the Vote: 2020 Wis. election plagued by ballot trafficking

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:47 AM PT – Friday, April 1, 2022

Election integrity group True the Vote revealed a massive ballot trafficking operation in Wisconsin and other swing states during the 2020 elections.

In a testimony before the state Campaigns and Elections Committee in Wisconsin, analysts revealed 4.8 million ballots were trafficked in 2020. Up to 7 percent of all ballots were harvested as part of the legally questionable practice.

“It’s an organized crime that was perpetrated on Americans by advancing bad process,” explained Gregg Phillips, Election Integrity Analyst for True the Vote. “Dirty voter rolls, ballot boxes, all sorts of mail-in ballot capabilities, and you roll all that up and it’s quite evident to those of us who have spent the last 15-months of our lives developing these numbers that this was indeed organized crime that was perpetrated on Americans.”

How they did it: Exploit inaccurate voter rolls Mass mail ballots Use NGO’s Fund drop boxes Pay traffickers pic.twitter.com/45HMy3vJWJ — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) March 31, 2022

Experts pointed out that the highly organized effort appears to have exploited many legal loopholes. True the Vote also traced 14 ballot traffickers in Wisconsin, who the group said participated in violent Black Lives Matter riots earlier that year.

