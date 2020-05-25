Trudeau asks bank CEOs for views on economy, COVID-19 relief – Globe and Mail



FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to a meeting of the special committee on the COVID-19 pandemic, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to a meeting of the special committee on the COVID-19 pandemic, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable

(Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken to the heads of the country’s six big banks to get their views on the state of the economy and the COVID-19 relief efforts, the Globe and Mail reported on Sunday, citing multiple sources.

This was Trudeau’s first one-on-one dialogue with the CEOs since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, according to the report, which added that the calls took place around the Victoria Day long weekend.

The topics covered included adjustments required in relief efforts rolled out by the government, need for further support and pressures faced by clients of the banks, the report said, adding that the talks were ‘high-level check-ins rather than deep policy discussions’.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim COghill)