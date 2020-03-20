Trending

Truckmaker Volvo to put all 20,000 Swedish staff on temporary lay off-scheme

FILE PHOTO: IAA truck show in Hanover
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swedish truck maker Volvo is pictured at the IAA truck show in Hanover, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

March 20, 2020

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Truckmaker AB Volvo <VOLVb.ST> said on Friday it would put all its 20,000 staff in Sweden on short-term temporary lay off-scheme starting next week as it plans to close it’s whole production system in the country.

“We have reached a frame agreement with the Swedish unions about short-term temporary lay offs of all employees in Sweden starting next week,” a spokesman said.

“The exact details will be decided in local agreements. There will be exceptions, with key functions and so on.”

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Johan Ahlander)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE