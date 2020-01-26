Truckers partner with law enforcement to fight human trafficking

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:23 PM PT — Sunday, January 26, 2020

‘Truckers Against Trafficking’ is training drivers to recognize the signs of human trafficking and know when to call authorities. As Human Trafficking Awareness Month comes to an end, the nonprofit organization is conducting training sessions with companies, including UPS, and various distribution centers, like Amazon.

“We do see a lot of things that are out there, and I feel we can make a big impact on what goes on,” said driver Gary Hansen.

The program has partnered with law enforcement and other nonprofits across the country to bolster drivers’ preparedness. Thousands of truck drivers are learning the telltale signs of trouble and how to be the eyes and ears of U.S. authorities.

“(We want) to raise awareness, have them be our eyes and ears on the road, and if they see something, say something,” said Officer Nathan Daugherty. “So many of them work cross country, they’re everywhere and they see a lot more than we are able to.”

Since its creation in 2009, the program has trained over 800,000 truck drivers and helped law enforcement identify over 1,200 victims. The organization has won public awareness awards and law enforcement agencies around the country have praised its effectiveness.

“It’s about knowing what you’re seeing and realizing what it is so that you can call it in and try to get those victims help,” explained Kristin Murray, Executive Director of ‘Voice of Hope.’

‘Truckers Against Trafficking’ will continue to extend training opportunities to many other organizations, including those in the public transportation industry.