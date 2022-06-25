Trending

Truck plows into pro-choice protesters in Iowa

Abortion-rights protesters cheer at a rally, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. Friday's outcome overturning Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

UPDATED 5:11 PM PT – Saturday, June 25, 2022

A truck rammed through a group of pro-choice protesters in Iowa. The incident took place at an abortion rights rally in Cedar Rapids on Friday and police confirmed at least one person was injured.

The group was made up of mostly women protesters that were demonstrating against the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, when an unidentified man driving a black Ford truck drove into them.

Footage showed bystanders hitting the truck to make it stop after witnesses said the unidentified driver grew impatient. Local journalist and author Lyz Lenz said the suspect swerved around several other vehicles to hit female protesters in the crosswalk.

“I’m still in shock a little. I saw a man try to kill two women while his wife screamed and told him to stop,”  said Lyz Lenz.

Protestor Alexis Russell described the truck driver as “a gray-haired white male dude, probably in his 50s or 60s.” She said she tried to stop the truck by grabbing the steering wheel, fell over, and was injured when the driver sped off. She was later hospitalized.

“I think he wanted to hurt me when he sped off,” stated Russell. “I landed on my butt and it really hurts. My lower back, my inner thighs and hamstring.”

Meantime, police have yet to make an arrest.

