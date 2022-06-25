Truck plows into pro-choice protesters in Iowa

OAN NEWSROOM

A truck rammed through a group of pro-choice protesters in Iowa. The incident took place at an abortion rights rally in Cedar Rapids on Friday and police confirmed at least one person was injured.

The group was made up of mostly women protesters that were demonstrating against the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, when an unidentified man driving a black Ford truck drove into them.

Footage showed bystanders hitting the truck to make it stop after witnesses said the unidentified driver grew impatient. Local journalist and author Lyz Lenz said the suspect swerved around several other vehicles to hit female protesters in the crosswalk.

“I’m still in shock a little. I saw a man try to kill two women while his wife screamed and told him to stop,” said Lyz Lenz.

A truck driver plowed through multiple pro-choice protesters in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Friday, sending at least one woman to the hospital. Video provided by Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker shows several victims — all women — trying to stop the driver as he careens into them pic.twitter.com/jcGTcfcK8X — Andy Campbell (@AndyBCampbell) June 25, 2022

Protestor Alexis Russell described the truck driver as “a gray-haired white male dude, probably in his 50s or 60s.” She said she tried to stop the truck by grabbing the steering wheel, fell over, and was injured when the driver sped off. She was later hospitalized.

“I think he wanted to hurt me when he sped off,” stated Russell. “I landed on my butt and it really hurts. My lower back, my inner thighs and hamstring.”

Meantime, police have yet to make an arrest.

