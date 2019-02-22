Truck drivers protest in Ind. over government regulations they claim hurt profits

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:54 AM PT — Friday, February 22, 2019

Semi-truck drivers staged a so-called “slow roll” protest in Indiana in opposition to government regulations they say are eating into their profits.

Dozens of trucks drove well below the speed limit around Indianapolis on Thursday, with some vehicles decked out in flags and signs to bring awareness to their cause.

The protesters said they are tired of electronic monitors that track how many hours they drive in a day. The requirement was implemented back in 2017.

The move sparked tension between truck drivers and safety advocates, who have said the monitors are necessary to reduce crashes. However, truck drivers claimed the rule limits how much money they can make, and doesn’t take into account environmental factors.

“Right now we have a 14-hour clock, we have 11-hours driving., after 8-hours we have to take a 30-minute break, so we need to be able to stop our clock to get out of bad weather, or to avoid traffic, or anything that might happen — an emergency and accident on the highway,” explained truck driver Jacob Ritz.

The requirement is currently under review by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.