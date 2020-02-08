Treasury’s Mnuchin sees U.S. GDP growth less than 3% in 2020



February 8, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday he expects 2020 U.S. GDP growth to be less than 3%, partly due to problems at Boeing Co <BA.N>, which halted production of its 737 MAX planes over safety issues.

“I think our projections have been reduced because of Boeing and in other impacts, so it will be lower. I think we would have hit 3% but again, Boeing has had a big impact on our exports being the largest exporter,” Mnuchin said in an interview on Fox Business Network.

