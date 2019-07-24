Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, Trade Rep. Lighthizer to visit Shanghai for trade talks next week

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:45 PM PT — Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is expressing optimism ahead of next week’s trade talks in China. In an interview Wednesday, he announced the meetings are set to be held in Shanghai at China’s request.

This location was selected in honor of the Shanghai Communique of 1972, which is an agreement helped normalize relations between the U.S. and China. Mnuchin said the choice of venue can be seen as a good sign ahead of the talks.

He and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will leave for China Monday, with two-day meetings set to begin on Tuesday. Beijing’s negotiating team will be led by the Chinese vice premier.

“I would says there’s a lot of issues, so my expectation is that this will be followed up with a meeting back in D.C. and hopefully we’ll continue to progress,” Mnuchin stated.

The White House has remained fouced on resolving issues of forced technology transfers and intellectual property theft. The U.S. has also ramped up pressure on Beijing to make good on promises President Xi Jinping made to purchase more agricultural products.