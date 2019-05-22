Treasury Secretary Mnuchin speaks out on IRS memo on tax returns

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:44 PM PT — Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin recently addressed an IRS draft memo, which claims the agency must hand over tax returns to Congress unless executive privilege is invoked.

During a hearing on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Mnuchin said the Treasury Department is trying to find out who wrote the memo, where it came from, when it was drafted and why it wasn’t distributed.

He also said the memo addresses a different issue than the one the agency and Department of Justice looked at in refusing to release the president’s returns to the House Ways and Means Committee.

Mnuchin then defended the decision to not release the returns:

“Our issue is we want to make sure that the IRS is not weaponized for any party, and as I said we’ve been advised based upon constitutional issues that it is not legal for us to pursue it.”

The Treasury secretary also said he has had no conversations with the president or anyone in White House about delivering the returns to Congress.