Travelers cross U.S. northern border without quarantine

UPDATED 8:53 AM PT – Monday, April 26, 2021

A loophole in pandemic rules is allowing travelers going to Canada from the U.S. to skip quarantine if they travel by land. Currently, people flying into Canada must take a COVID-19 test before departure and upon arrival plus quarantine for three days in a hotel.

According to reports, Canada’s strict quarantine process can be expensive as quarantine-approved hotels can cost as much as $2,000 for a three-day stay and has discouraged foreigners from coming into the country. Travelers are now taking taxis and limos across the border in an effort to avoid the quarantine requirement while also saving money.

“Well, I felt pretty clever at first, but apparently more people are catching on,” said traveler Greg Peacock. “The flights to Buffalo were packed, the prices are going up.”

#Canada has extended both international travel restrictions and the border closure with the U.S. for another month, until May 21 this year, announced by Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness @BillBlair.

#CanadaImmigration #borderclosure #travlrestrictions pic.twitter.com/Dnucp4WWZ2 — Ingress Immigration (@ingresscanada) April 22, 2021

Since more people have learned about the loophole, taxis and ride hailing services have reportedly seen an increase in customers along the U.S.- Canadian border.