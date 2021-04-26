Trending

Travelers cross U.S. northern border without quarantine

Passengers from New Delhi wait in long lines for transportation to their quarantine hotels at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Friday April 23, 2021. Flights from India and Pakistan to Canada have been suspended for 30 days. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

UPDATED 8:53 AM PT – Monday, April 26, 2021

A loophole in pandemic rules is allowing travelers going to Canada from the U.S. to skip quarantine if they travel by land. Currently, people flying into Canada must take a COVID-19 test before departure and upon arrival plus quarantine for three days in a hotel.

According to reports, Canada’s strict quarantine process can be expensive as quarantine-approved hotels can cost as much as $2,000 for a three-day stay and has discouraged foreigners from coming into the country. Travelers are now taking taxis and limos across the border in an effort to avoid the quarantine requirement while also saving money.

“Well, I felt pretty clever at first, but apparently more people are catching on,” said traveler Greg Peacock. “The flights to Buffalo were packed, the prices are going up.”

Since more people have learned about the loophole, taxis and ride hailing services have reportedly seen an increase in customers along the U.S.- Canadian border.

