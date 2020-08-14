Travel stocks drag Europe lower after fresh UK quarantine rule

August 14, 2020

(Reuters) – European shares fell on Friday as travel stocks took a hit after Britain added more European countries to its quarantine list, while disappointing retail sales data from China raised doubts over the pace of economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> was down 0.8% by 0713 GMT, but was on course to notch gains for a second straight week.

Travel and leisure stocks <.SXTP> dropped 2.1%, with UK-based airlines and tour operators such as TUI <TUIGn.DE> <TUIT.L>, Easyjet <EZL.L>, British Airways-owner IAG <ICAG.L> falling between 3.5% and 5.5%.

French shares <.FCHI> fell 1.0%, with Air France KLM <AIRF.PA> dropping 3.8%.

The United Kingdom decided to impose a 14-day quarantine on arrivals from France, beginning Saturday, and added the Netherlands, Malta and three other countries to the list.

Meanwhile, global markets were sluggish as China’s retail sales showed a surprise drop in July, while the factory sector’s recovery struggled to pick up pace, dimming prospects of speedy rebound from the coronavirus crisis.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)