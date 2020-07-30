Travel company TUI to shut 166 stores in UK and Ireland



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Germany-based travel company TUI is seen on a travel agency in Paris, France, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau FILE PHOTO: The logo of Germany-based travel company TUI is seen on a travel agency in Paris, France, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

July 30, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Travel company TUI <TUIGn.DE> <TUIT.L> said it will shut 166 stores in the UK and Ireland in response to the downturn in travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic, in a move which could lead to some job losses.

TUI said on Thursday that after the closure, 350 stores would remain in its retail network.

The Germany-headquartered company said that it would seek to move 70% of the 900 staff affected by the closures to homeworking sales and services roles, and it would aim to relocate other employees in the remaining high street stores.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)