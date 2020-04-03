Traton sees some order cancellations, can’t rule out job cuts: WiWo



FILE PHOTO: Visitors stand at the booth of Volkswagen's truck unit Traton Group, former Volkswagen Truck & Bus AG, in Hanover, Germany September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

April 3, 2020

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Volkswagen’s <VOWG_p.DE> Traton <8TRA.DE> commercial truck unit has seen cancellations of orders due to the coronavirus outbreak but these are manageable, its chief told a German magazine in an article published on Friday.

WirtschaftsWoche also quoted Andreas Renschler as saying that he could not rule out significant job cuts.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)