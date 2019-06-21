Transcript: Hope Hicks hearing fixed on Steele dossier, Lewandowsky

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:07 AM PT — Friday, June 21, 2019

The House Judiciary Committee released a transcript of its closed-door testimony with former White House aide Hope Hicks. The 273 page transcript shows Hicks was highly critical of the FBI’s use of the unverified Steele dossier, and opposed taking opposition research from foreign parties.

However, lawmakers focused on former Trump campaign aide Corey Lewandowsky, who Hicks was allegedly dating at the time. House Democrats expressed their frustration with Hicks’s reluctance to answer questions, but Republicans on the committee dismissed Democrat claims as a “political stunt.”

“Is the White House standing in the way? — No, I don’t think so. I think they’re asserting the OLC opinion, which is immunity for senior White House officials. This has been in both, in all administrations, not just Republican, not just Democratic. I don’t think they’re standing in the way because she’s actually here testifying and she is answering questions that don’t fall under that opinion.” —Rep. Doug Collins, (R-Ga.)

Congressman Doug Collins said the Hicks hearing was a waste of time, and said Democrats of the committee tried to misinterpret her words. He urged committee chair Jerry Nadler to subpoena former special counsel Robert Mueller to testify instead.

Congressman Devin Nunes also criticized Democrats’ questioning of Hicks. In an interview Thursday, Nunes said “old pervy” Democrats asked Hicks about her love life during the closed-door hearing. The interview was supposed to focus on alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible obstruction by the president, but Nunes — who doesn’t sit on the panel — said sources told him Democrats strayed from the topic. Republicans, including Nunes, have taken issue with Democrats for pushing the Russia collusion narrative.

“After years of false accusations and McCarthyite smears, the collusion hoax now defines the Democratic Party,” stated Nunes. “The hoax is what they have in place of a governing philosophy or a constructive vision for our country.”