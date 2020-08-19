Train derails in northern Italy, one injured

August 19, 2020

ROME (Reuters) – A local train derailed on Wednesday in the northern Italian region of Lombardy, injuring the driver, the fire brigade said.

The line, operated by rail company Trenord, connects Milan and the lake of Como, and crosses a rich and industrial area known as Brianza, northeast of Italy’s financial capital.

The accident left four to seven carriages derailed close to the station of the small town of Carnate, a spokesperson for the fire brigade said.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)