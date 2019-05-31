Trade is Trump’s favorite pinata, Mexico will fight back: official



MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico will defend its interests against sweeping tariffs threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump, who uses trade like a pinata that he hits to solve any problem, Mexican deputy economy minister Luz Maria de la Mora said on Friday.

De la Mora said the multilateral trading system and the existing NAFTA trade agreement gave Mexico the tools it needs to respond to tariffs, adding that was not something that her government wanted to do.

