Toys ‘R’ Us makes a comeback in the U.S.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:20 AM PT — Thursday, November 28, 2019

Toys ‘R’ Us is reopening in New Jersey, just in time for the holiday season. This Saturday, a new Toys ‘R’ Us will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Garden State Plaza near Newark.

Cut the ribbon & open the doors! Our store at @GSPlaza, Paramus, NJ is now open! Grand Opening celebrations are THIS Saturday, 11/30 at 10am with character appearances, giveaways and more! pic.twitter.com/AUDCiq7D1Y — ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) November 27, 2019

The iconic toy store filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and shut down all of its U.S. locations. Reports said there are eight more stores due to open by the end of next year. The reopening is thanks to a new parent company.

Tru Kids has partnered with Beta to reinvent the toy retailer. They are providing shoppers with a boutique style experience as well as interactive spaces for kids. CEO Richard Barry said being able to reimagine the business has been a dream come true.

“We know that there’s huge foot traffic that comes through these locations,” said Barry. “The Houston Galleria, that will be opening next week, has about 30 million visitors a year, so super high traffic.”

Although the store sizes will reportedly be much smaller, an expansive e-commerce option will provide buyers with a wide variety of products.

The next scheduled store opening will be in Houston, Texas inside the Galleria.