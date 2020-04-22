Toyota’s South African unit sees 15-20% hit to production due to virus



FILE PHOTO: A logo of Toyota is pictured at Bangkok Auto Salon 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand, July 4, 2019. Picture taken July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha FILE PHOTO: A logo of Toyota is pictured at Bangkok Auto Salon 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand, July 4, 2019. Picture taken July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

April 22, 2020

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – The South African unit of Toyota <7203.T> could see its production drop by around 15-20% in 2020, its president and CEO Andrew Kirby said on Wednesday.

The division had already lost production of around 13,500 units due to a nationwide lockdown in South Africa, set to last five weeks, Kirby told a virtual media briefing.

Its annual production volume normally stands at around 135,000-150,000 units.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Jason Neely)